LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods reiterated a hold rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.