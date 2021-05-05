Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Shares Down 5.9%

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGDDF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lagardère SCA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Lagardère SCA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

About Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.