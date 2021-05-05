Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 940 ($12.28).

LRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 703.95 ($9.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 499.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.14. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.