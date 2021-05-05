Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.48

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.48 and last traded at $188.01, with a volume of 1921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

