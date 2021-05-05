Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,776. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.