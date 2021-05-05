Lannebo Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,744. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

