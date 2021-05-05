Largo Resources (LGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

