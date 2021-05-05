Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,035 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

LVS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,635. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

