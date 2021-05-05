Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.46 million.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,720 shares of company stock worth $6,500,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.