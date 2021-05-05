Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Lowered to $49.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. Lazard has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lazard by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Lazard by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.