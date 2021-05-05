LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.80.

LCII stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 99.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

