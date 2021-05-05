LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LCNB were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LCNB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LCNB by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

LCNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

LCNB stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

