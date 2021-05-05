Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

NYSE:LEA traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. Lear has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

