Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $87.76 and a 52-week high of $196.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

