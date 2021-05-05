Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

