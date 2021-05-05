Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 660 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

