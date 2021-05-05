Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.