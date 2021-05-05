Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. 156,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

