Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 315,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

