Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

CVX stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 562,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $208.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.