Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

