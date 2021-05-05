Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,334 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

NYSE:C opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

