Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

