Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

