LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $55.00 at Roth Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.