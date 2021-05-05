Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LMND traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 1,011,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

