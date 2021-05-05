Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

LEVL stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $205.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

