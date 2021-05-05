LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.11. 466,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.