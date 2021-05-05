Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chimerix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

