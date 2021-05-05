Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,460,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

