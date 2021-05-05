Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,900,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after buying an additional 452,817 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 631.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

