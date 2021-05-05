Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 99 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

