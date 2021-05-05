Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $368.12 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $368.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.