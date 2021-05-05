Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $397.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average is $377.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

