LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $29.75 million and $38,422.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

