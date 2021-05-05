Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $24.04 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $24.04 or 0.00041940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00262217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $654.05 or 0.01140923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.08 or 1.00029657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

