Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $8.87 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 35% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $3,046.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $748.38 or 0.01305374 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.44 or 0.98331782 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 722,058,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

