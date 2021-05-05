Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 260.2% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $8,487.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.88 or 0.06099266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.03 or 0.02383216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00605870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00168861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.00728721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.35 or 0.00727001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.86 or 0.00508048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

