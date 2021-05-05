LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.33 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -1.900–1.780 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

