Loop Capital Increases American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Price Target to $23.00

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AVD stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.02 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

