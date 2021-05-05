Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

LPX stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 217,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,107. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

