LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $190.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $71,401,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.