Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $16.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

