Lunyr Market Capitalization Tops $894,738.22 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $894,738.22 and approximately $14,478.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00831012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.48 or 0.09409284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.