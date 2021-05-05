LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.45. The company had a trading volume of 430,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

