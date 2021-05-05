Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

LYFT stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.62. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

