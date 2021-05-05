M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Phillip G. Creek Sells 8,184 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MHO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.