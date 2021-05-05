M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 3,973 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,869. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

