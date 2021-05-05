M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.