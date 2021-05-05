M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) shares fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $69.86. 2,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16.

M3 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

